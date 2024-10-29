Robert P. Tischendorf, 86, of Campbellsport went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend.

He was born in Campbellsport on August 21, 1938, the son of Alfred and Cyrilla (nee Schaeffer) Tischendorf.

Bob was a 1955 graduate of Campbellsport High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1955 to 1958 and the Marine Corp Reserves until 1961.

On July 28, 1962 Bob was united in marriage to Mildred A. Smith at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend.

Bob worked at Kemps, Stella Cheese, and the U.S. Post Office but the job he loved best was driving taxi in West Bend.

Bob loved to Polka and enjoyed reading and walking. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Campbellsport

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Millie; children, Daniel (Elena) Tischendorf of Tempe, AZ, Andrew (Jill) Tischendorf of Campbellsport, Michael (Sue) Tischendorf of Carver, MN, and Julieann (Michael) Morin of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Jana (Chase) Randall of Goodyear, AZ, Samantha (Justin) Keyes, Rebecca (Cody) Delbridge, and Jessica Morin all of Chesapeake, VA, and Ellen Tischendorf and Laura (Trevor) Nocchi, all of Tempe, AZ; great-grandchildren, Brody Randall, Brin Randall, Peyton Keyes, Preslee Keyes, Triston Nocchi, Oliver Delbridge, Audrey Delbridge, and another due in January; sister, Lois Reese of Campbellsport; brother, Alfred (Penny) Tischendorf, Jr. of Ossineke, MI; sister-in-law, Betty Ciszewski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Darel and Joanne Tischendorf; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Wilmer Brandt; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Reese and Bill Ciszewski.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Kathy Hospice for the wonderful care shown Bob in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Arbor Day Society or Kathy Hospice

Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family, with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com (920) 533-4422.

