Nancy L. Schenning, 76, of Theresa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac.

Nancy was born the daughter of Walter and Amelia (Thurow) Hainstock on March 22, 1948, in Madison.

She was united in marriage to Ken Schenning on May 30, 1970, in Madison.

Nancy graduated with a degree in education and taught elementary school in the Lomira School District for over 30 years.

She continued being active in teaching after retirement and tutored students. Over the years she volunteered her time in the community of Theresa and was an EMT for over 20 years.

Nancy was a member of St. Paul in Mayville.

In her spare time, she was fond of crafting, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She enjoyed fishing and delighted in catching fish bigger than Ken’s, as well as cheering on Wisconsin sports teams. Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening, and observing nature. She loved spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ken of Theresa; her children, Alyssa (Mike) Bresnyan of Neenah, Heather Schenning of Charlotte, NC, and Brett (Ginia) Schenning of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Nicole and Dylan Bresnyan and Greta Schenning; further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul Hainstock.

A memorial service for Nancy will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with Pastor Tracy Maass officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. at church. Private family inurnment will take place at Salem Mound Cemetery in Silver Lake, WI.

Memorials in loving memory of Nancy can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Special thanks to the staff of Edenbrook and Heartland Hospice for the care and support shown to Nancy and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

