Louis Clarence Adelmeyer, (Okie), 100, of Mayville passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Louis was born on October 21, 1924, to Louis Sr. and Laura (Sterr) Adelmeyer in the Town of Lomira. He was one of 15 brothers and sisters. He attended school in Theresa.

Louis was united in marriage to Marcella (Sally) Ensenbach on September 11, 1948, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Theresa.

Louis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville.

Louis was always a very dedicated worker in whatever he did. At a young age, he helped out on the family farm in rural Theresa. He was very mechanically inclined and went into the auto mechanic trade working at garages in Theresa and Mayville. He then moved on to work at Maysteel Corporation for 32 years, operating punch and CNC turret presses. After retirement, he drove school bus for the Mayville School District which he truly enjoyed.

Louis loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He was always available to help them with their needs. He enjoyed playing ball and riding bikes with them. He also was seen driving the streets of Mayville with his bicycle well into his 90’s.

Louis is survived by his wife of 76 years, Marcella (Sally); his daughter, Jean (Joel) Lepple of Beaver Dam; his son, Dennis (Connie) Adelmeyer of Mayville; six grandchildren, Douglas (Jessica) Adelmeyer of Horicon, Brent (Denise) Lepple of Beaver Dam, Chad (Faith) Adelmeyer of Fond du Lac, Craig (Delight) Lepple of Beaver Dam, Christine (Russ) Lindner of Fall River, and Ashley (Adam) Hansen of Cary, IL. He also has 12 great-grandchildren, Hope, Kaleb, Carter and Avery Adelmeyer, Ethan, Mackinsey, Caden and Coye Lepple, Hailey and Brinley Lindner, and Adeline and Aiden Hansen; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Oscar and Selma Ensenbach; brothers and sisters, Alphonse (Florence) Adelmeyer, Agnes (Roman) Roggenbauer, Armond (Monica) Adelmeyer, Leander (Meta) Adelmeyer, Marion (Ervin) Wuenne, Anthony (Eleanor) Adelmeyer, Alois (Helen) Adelmeyer, Lucille (Eric) Seiler, Rose (Adelbert) Marion, Elroy Adelmeyer, Pearl (John) Gonzales, Roger (Edith) Adelmeyer, Russel (Mary Jane) Adelmeyer, and Robert (Margie) Adelmeyer; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. at church. Burial took place at St Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials in loving memory may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Special thanks to the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville and to Generations Hospice for the care and support shown to Louis and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

