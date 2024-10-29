Joseph “Joe” William Koch passed from this world on October 24, 2024, to hold hands with his wife, Ella, in Heaven.

Joe was born to Paul and Marie Koch on June 29, 1931, in the house he lived in his entire 93 years on Earth. His childhood was filled with working the farm, fishing the creek, and making minor-mischief with friends on the walk to and from St. Martin’s Parish School. His teen years found him driving back roads to go to small town polka dance halls on Saturday nights, after working on the farm all week.

In 1955, he met the love of his life, Ella Metzler. They married on April 14, 1956, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. This began a lifelong partnership of working side-by-side, raising a family of eight children with love and lessons of both work and play. Joe was proud to take over and grow the fourth generation 277-acre family farm, living in the home his great-grandfather, Nicholas Stoffel, built in 1888.

He was particularly proud of his service to the community as the Ashford Town Chairman (45+ years), a Fond du Lac County Board member (25+ years) and serving on the St. Martin’s Church board. Joe was an extremely social man and could be found bowling every Tuesday night for over 60 years at King Pin Lanes in Campbellsport, or getting together with his buddies to play poker or sheepshead. He loved a good party and could often be found in the center of the action, telling stories and buying a round of aber-güts. He remained a child at heart, relishing time spent with family and friends. He especially enjoyed the monthly Cousin’s Day. Joe’s ability to remember people and places, especially in Ashford and the surrounding communities, was astounding.

In later years, he didn’t miss watching Bonanza, Gunsmoke and Polka, Polka, Polka. A game of Yahztee was always at the ready. Joe wanted to be remembered for making wine. He enjoyed delivering elderberry, rhubarb, apple, cranberry and Niagara grape wine to friends, family, his doctors and nurses, fellow farmers–anyone who showed him kindness. He remained socially active and mentally sharp until the very end.

Joseph will be missed by his eight children, Mary (Dennis) Theisen, Louise Seroogy, Joanne (Ken) Blatz, Jean (Bob) Flood, Karen (Dave) Simon, Donna (Randy) Stageman, Laura (Jim) Pierret, and Joseph (Paige) Koch; his 23 grandchildren, Jenny (Kevin) Hein, Jackie (Matt) Oelke, Ann (Kevin) Brennenstuhl, Susan (Mike) Hardtke, John Seroogy, Sarah (Gerardo) Gonzalez, Renee (Paul) Pionke, Becky (Derrick Wielepski) Blatz, Kevin (Amanda) Blatz, Ted (Kaitlyn) Blatz, Greg (Nikki) Blatz, Megan Flood, Mary Ella Flood, Paul (Katie Lotz) Flood, Dan (Stephanie) Simon, Jeff (Kayla) Simon, Eric (Tabby) Simon, Emily (fiance Josh Lamack) Simon, Will (Samantha) Stageman, Brett (Eva Franz) Stageman, Andrea (Eric Brown) Stageman, Trevor (Bella Newman) Stageman, and Devon Pierret; his 32 great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Gianna, Zachary, Luke, and Bethany Hein, Caitlin, McKenzie, Canton, Chase and Clay Oelke, Gavin, Quinn and Tristen Brennenstuhl, Tyson and Griffin Hardtke, Savannah and Natalie Pionke, Harper, Frank and Louie Blatz, Hailey Blatz, Sally and Miles Blatz, Bo and Cole Simon, Trudy, Vince and Elsie Simon, Asher Simon and Cealy, Mo and Callum Stageman; and Baby Simon and Baby Stageman on the way. He is also survived by beloved siblings, Rita Babler, Paul (Sherry) Koch, and Mike (Shirley) Koch.

He was preceded in death by Ella, his wife of more than 60 years; his parents, Paul and Marie Koch; in-laws, Joseph and Josephine Metzler; brother-in-law, Jack Babler; and many special aunts and uncles.

A special thank you to the amazing Harbor Haven Sunrise staff, especially Tina, Mathilda, Kristy and Alice during his last days. You made our Dad feel loved. To all those who visited Joe in his final weeks of life, including county and town board members, Thank You! It meant everything to him that you took the time to visit. Memorials for Joseph may be directed to St. Martin’s Chapel in Ashford.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Chapel, Ashford (N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport). Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Martin’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Martin’s Chapel, Ashford, and again on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St Martin’s Chapel.

The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

