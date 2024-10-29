Douglas “Doug” W. Franzen, 71, of Kewaskum, passed away on October 21, 2024, at his home with his family at his side, after a lengthy courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Doug was born on December 11, 1952, in Port Washington, the son of the late Edward and Leona (nee Bruss) Franzen. He was a 1971 graduate of Kewaskum High School.

On October 12, 1974, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dawn Keller, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Doug and Dawn recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Doug was employed at Weasler Engineering as a machinist for over 27 years.

Doug was an avid outdoorsman. He greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trips to the cabin. He fished many tournaments with his close friends, Dan Survis and Mike Frank, over the years. He enjoyed taking car rides through the countryside, country western movies, listening to oldies music, and watching wildlife.

Most of all, he cherished the moments spent with his loving wife, Dawn, their children, and grandchildren, who were the light of his life. His family was his greatest joy, and he found immense happiness in creating lasting memories with them.

Those Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Dawn; two children, Lisa (Jon) Walczak and Doug (Tiffany) Franzen; two grandchildren, Alexsa Walczak and Caleb Franzen; his siblings, Roxy (Joe) Sterr, Judy Survis, and Darlene (Ronald) Aupperle; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Frank) Fellenz and Pauline Franzen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Doug also leaves behind his lifelong close friend, Mike Frank.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Leona Franzen; parents-in-law, Ray and Amatta Keller; granddaughter, Mikaela Walczak; his siblings, Audrey (Roy) Johnson, Donald (Anita) Franzen, Henry Franzen, Edward Franzen (Pat), Priscilla (Robert) Friedemann, Marcella (Vernon) Fierke, Bernadine (David) VanAntwerp, an infant sister; and brother-in-law, Daniel Survis.

VISITATION: Doug’s family greeted relatives and friends at Ledgeview Memorial Park, N6250 County Road K, in Fond du lac, in the chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

SERVICE: A service for Doug took place at 11 a.m. at the chapel with Rev. Patrick Magnor officiating.

The family would like to thank the Germantown Aurora Cancer Care Team for their care and compassion over the years. Their kindness will always be remembered.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Doug’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

