Arnold A. Schultz, 98, of Knowles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Arnold was born the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Puls) Schultz on December 10, 1925.

He was united in marriage to Ardis Adelmeyer on June 26, 1954, at St. Andrew’s in LeRoy.

Arnold was a veteran of the US Army and a faithful member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.

He had farmed and was also a welder. Arnold worked for over 40 years at Maysteel in Mayville.

In his spare time, Arnold loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at the family cottage at Puckaway Lake. He was also able to take hunting trips to Montana with his son, Arlen.

Arnold is survived by his son, Arlen of Knowles; his brother, Don Schultz of Lawrence, KS; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ardis; daughter, Audrey; and siblings, Bill, Orville, Harvey Schultz, Florence Kutz, Esther Kutz, and Dorothy Kaehne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bintzler-Waehler American Legion Post 347. Burial will take place at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.

Memorials in loving memory of Arnold can be directed to St. Andrew Restoration Fund.

Special thanks to the staff at SSM Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for the care and support shown to Arnold and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

