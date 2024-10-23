Richard “Dick” Joseph Du Charme, 77, passed away tragically on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, doing what he loved, working in his garage.

He was born on September 7, 1947, to L.J. “Red” and Margaret (nee Ploederl) Du Charme.

Dick served in the United States Army during Vietnam as a crew chief on a helicopter in the 71st Assault Helicopter Company and was honored with a Purple Heart. He later was a member of the Kettle Moraine Chapter of the VVA.

Dick was an elevator mechanic up until retirement at the age of 55 years old. He worked for the IUEC and loved his career. He had a passion for his homestead and owned many horses in his life. He was a true cowboy and often wore his cowboy party hat. His many hobbies included: reading, guns, shooting sporting clays, riding his UTV John Deere Gator, his vintage cars and attending car shows. If you were fortunate enough to ride in any of his old cars, you’d better have sunglasses on : )

Dick is survived by his son, Jason (Christine) Brownlee; siblings, Peg (Bob) Hoch, Sue (Dave) Flynn, Dave (Jodi); grandchildren, Emma, Meg, Madeline and Lauren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (nee Lex); his parents, Red and Margaret Du Charme; and sister, Bonnie.

A Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding, concluding with Military Honors. Interment will be on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Kettle Moraine VVA Chapter and or Boltonville Fire Department.

A special thank you to the Boltonville Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff Department and all the emergency personnel involved.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050

