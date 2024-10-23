Carol Weber Leininger
Carolyn Weber Leininger, 97, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Ascension Living Alexian Village in Milwaukee.
She was born, a twin, on April 18, 1927, in Campbellsport. She was a graduate from Campbellsport High School in 1945; and also from Beauty College in Milwaukee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leininger; parents Reinhold and Alice Weber; brother, Allan Weber, brothers-in-law, Richard Nirschl and Harold Bienvenu; sister-in-law, Therese Schlaefer Weber.
Those surviving her include her son, William Leininger, Jr., and wife, Barbara of Medford, OR; brothers, Bob Weber, her twin, Sheboygan Falls; Eugene Weber, Fond du Lac; Don Weber (Judy), Oshkosh; sisters, Eloise Weber Bienvenu, West Covina, CA; Maureen Weber Nirschl, Longmont, CO; Mary Alice Weber Metzler, Modesto, CA; sister-in-law, Noreen Teske Weber, Milwaukee; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Her funeral service was held in the Chapel at Ascension Living Alexian Village, Milwaukee on October 19, 2024.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home, Milwaukee, WI were in charge of arrangements.
