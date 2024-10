Campbellsport Boys Win Flyway Conference Meet

Campbellsport Boys Win Flyway Conference Meet COACH MIKE KULIBERT CHS CROSS COUNTRY The Flyway Conference meet was held last Thursday, October 17, at St. Lawrence Seminary, and everyone was talking about the famed “Big Bertha,” a very large hill near the end of the difficult St. Lawrence course. The Campbellsport varsity boys placed all seven runners in the top eleven to win the conference