Dorothy L. Randall

Dorothy L. Ran­dall, 94 (nee Braatz), of Eden, passed away Thurs­day, Oct. 17, 2024 at the Hos­pice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
She was born on March 8, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the daugh­ter of William and Min­nie (Sielaff) Braatz.
She was a grad­u­ate of Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac.
On July 30, 1949, she mar­ried Gene Ran­dall at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
She loved spend­ing time with her friends and fam­ily. Some of her hob­bies in­cluded play­ing Sheepshead and Pass the Ace.
Sur­vivors in­clude her sons, Mark (Veron­ica) of Eden, Scott of Glen­beu­lah, and Brad (Jill) of Lamar­tine; grand­chil­dren, Steve (Jess) Ran­dall, Saman­tha (Caleb) Pike, Jo­han­nah (Tony) Trudeau; great-grand­chil­dren, Syd­nee, Jack­son, Mason, Se­bas­t­ian, Olivier; sis­ters-in-law, Gail of Lamar­tine, San­dra (Don­ald) of Fond du Lac, and Mary (Ken­neth) of Fond du Lac. She is fur­ther sur­vived by many nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tive and friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her hus­band, Gene, in 2012; her par­ents, William and Min­nie; her daugh­ter, Phyl­lis; her grand­daugh­ter, Stephany; broth­ers, Orlon, Leroy (Mary Ann), Lay­ton, and Harold; sis­ter, Betty (Dale) Kus­sow; her in-laws, George and Eve­lyn; her broth­ers-in-law, Don­ald, Melvin, and Gary; daugh­ter-in-law, Therese; and brother-in-law, Dud­ley.
VIS­I­TA­TION: Took place on Tues­day, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Twohig Fu­neral Home, (305 Fond du Lac Ave.), Fond du Lac.
SER­VICE: Took place at 6 p.m. at Twohig Fu­neral Home with Chap­lain Jim Mall­man of­fi­ci­at­ing. Pri­vate fam­ily bur­ial took place at Em­pire Ceme­tery.
On­line guest­book and con­do­lences at www.​two​higf​uner​als.​com
The fam­ily ex­tends a spe­cial thank-you to the staff and nurses of Eden­brook, and the Hos­pice Home of Hope for their care and con­cern shown to our Mom in her final days.

