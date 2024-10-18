Dorothy L. Randall
Dorothy L. Randall, 94 (nee Braatz), of Eden, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
She was born on March 8, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of William and Minnie (Sielaff) Braatz.
She was a graduate of Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac.
On July 30, 1949, she married Gene Randall at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
She loved spending time with her friends and family. Some of her hobbies included playing Sheepshead and Pass the Ace.
Survivors include her sons, Mark (Veronica) of Eden, Scott of Glenbeulah, and Brad (Jill) of Lamartine; grandchildren, Steve (Jess) Randall, Samantha (Caleb) Pike, Johannah (Tony) Trudeau; great-grandchildren, Sydnee, Jackson, Mason, Sebastian, Olivier; sisters-in-law, Gail of Lamartine, Sandra (Donald) of Fond du Lac, and Mary (Kenneth) of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 2012; her parents, William and Minnie; her daughter, Phyllis; her granddaughter, Stephany; brothers, Orlon, Leroy (Mary Ann), Layton, and Harold; sister, Betty (Dale) Kussow; her in-laws, George and Evelyn; her brothers-in-law, Donald, Melvin, and Gary; daughter-in-law, Therese; and brother-in-law, Dudley.
VISITATION: Took place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Twohig Funeral Home, (305 Fond du Lac Ave.), Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Took place at 6 p.m. at Twohig Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Mallman officiating. Private family burial took place at Empire Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank-you to the staff and nurses of Edenbrook, and the Hospice Home of Hope for their care and concern shown to our Mom in her final days.