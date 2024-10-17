John Frank Boegel, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

John was born on January 7, 1943, in Kewaskum, to the late Oscar and Lucy (nee Weitor) Boegel. John served his country in the Marines.

He was united in marriage to Rita Wenninger on July 6, 1968, at Holy Trinity – Kewaskum.

John was a US Postal Service worker.

He also loved to do word puzzle books. John was a huge Johnny Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Elvis Presley. John was a simple man who loved the small things in life. He loved his grandchildren and great–grandchildren.

Those left to cherish John’s memory include his wife, Rita Boegel; son, Joshua Boegel; grandchildren, Brooklyn Schmidt and Abbygail Dundurs; two great-grandchildren, Huxdyne and Kaitlyn Sharick-Dundurs; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: John’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, Oct. 25, from 12 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 215 Forest Avenue, Kewaskum, WI.

SERVICE: A memorial service for John will follow visitation at 3 p.m. at Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service with Father Patrick Magnor officiating the service. Burial and Military Honors will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and tribute wall can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

