Janet L. Enright (nee Allarding), 89, of Kewaskum passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

She was born in West Bend, on November 20, 1934, to the late Edward and Hattie (nee Kotecki) Allarding.

Shortly after high school graduation, and while attending her first Boltonville picnic, Janet met the love of her life Kenneth “Kenny” Enright. Kenny courted Janet for two-and-a-half years immediately proposing marriage to her after he returned home from the service in June 1956. Two short months later, on August 25, 1956, they were united in marriage at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend. Together they raised their three boys Mike, Tom and Steve.

In the early years, Janet worked on the family farm doing morning chores before heading to work at the West Bend Company. But the role she loved the most was being a stay-at-home mom to her boys, housewife to Ken, and baking homemade breads, pies and other sweet treats for her family daily.

She was a member of St Michael’s Catholic Church, the Christian Women’s Group, and an active member of the St Michael’s prayer line. She ran the church kitchen for many years. Her love for cooking and baking served many a home cooked meal, when attending St Michael’s annual Fall Festival or eating lunch after a funeral. Janet was well known in the Boltonville community for her perfected German potato salad.

Janet was a former member of the local chapter of Red Hat Ladies and the Tuesday afternoon ladies bowling league at Lighthouse Lanes. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, and playing cards with family, grandchildren, and friends. She rarely sat out of a good round of Sheepshead playing many a hand at the Kewaskum’s Senior Center and attending Bingo nights at local town halls. Janet especially enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. She was blessed to be called “Grandma Janet” too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Those Janet leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three sons, Mike (Linda) Enright, Tom Enright, and Steve (Jill) Enright all of Boltonville; six grandchildren, Corey Enright, Jason (Jen) Enright, Barb (Fiancé Ben) Eckes, James Landrum, Jon Enright, and Brooke (fiancé Evan) Enright; 11 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ranen, Madison, Hadley, Lauren, Eisley, Kaitlynn, Tysen, and Nolan Enright, Bryn and Leilah Eckes; a sister, Lou Ann Weber; a brother-in-law, Joe (Ann) Enright; two sisters-in-law, Marie Hintz and Cordell Enright; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Enright; a sister, Elaine (Roman) Ritger; four brothers-in-law, John Weber, Ralph Hintz, Merlin (Eleanor) Enright and Gerald Enright; two sisters-in law, Janet (Fred) Mleczek and Irene (Roger) Knoeck; grandson-in-law, Jon Eckes; and three nephews, Doug Enright, Jim Weber, and Bill Enright.

VISITATION: Janet’s family greeted relatives and friends at St. John of God Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.

SERVICE: A memorial Mass for Janet was held at St. John of God Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at noon. Burial followed.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center Hartford for their exceptional help and care.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Janet’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share







