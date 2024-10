RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Gotten kinda late in the season for it. We’re not talking summer. That’s so 15 minutes ago. Even the unusual, leastwise for October, warm afternoon we had. Nor autumn. Which is slipping by fast. No. I’m referring to the dwindling fishing days. Is there any such thing for anglers? We all know guys who’d stand out in the most extreme weather.