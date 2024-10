Working Towards Eagle Scout

Working Towards Eagle Scout Myles Jacobi Builds New Information Kiosk at Kettle Moraine State Forest BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST Myles Jacobi of Kewaskum recently completed his Eagle Scout Project and is now one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest ranking in the program. “I got into Scouts as a first grader, so I’ve now been in it for ten years. My dad and my uncle are