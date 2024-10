C.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductees

C.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductees The CHS Athletic Department is proud to announce that Coach Mike Kulibert and Jeff Birschbach are the newest inductees to the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame. These two individuals represent the class of 2024 and are most deserving of the honor. Coach Kulibert has literally been a legend here at Campbellsport High School and his coaching legacy