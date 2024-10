Kewaskum Village Tailgate Friday, Oct. 4

Kewaskum Village Tailgate Friday, Oct. 4 BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST The Village of Kewaskum will be holding a tailgate fundraiser before the high school football homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 4, from 3-6 p.m. The tailgate will be held at the downtown parking lot behind the Annex/Village Hall building. “This will be the second year we are doing this and the money we raise will go