Campbellsport Football Plays in the Game of the Week on Parents Night

Campbellsport Football Plays in the Game of the Week on Parents Night BEN PRIESGEN JOURNALIST On September 27, Campbellsport football lost 28-14 to St. Mary’s Springs in the Campbellsport News/Kewaskum Statesman ‘Game of the Week’ on parents’ night. “Our parents are great supporters of our program with how much they do for these kids during each week of the season,” said