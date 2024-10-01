Bette Jayne Nelson
Bette Jayne Nelson, 69, of Campbellsport passed away comfortably in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend following a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer.
She was born in Milwaukee, to Darrel Irwin Conaway and Nona Alberta (nee Guerin) Conaway.
She was married to the love of her life, Jeffrey Thomas Nelson on July 18, 1987, in McCarty Park, West Allis.
Bette was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games, crafting projects, and played a mean game of cribbage. Possessed of a sharply sarcastic tongue, she was fiercely witty and intelligent, as well as quick with a joke. Bette had a keen understanding and love of language which she always strove to share with others.
Bette worked for the Wisconsin Dyslexia Institute and was a dedicated teacher for many years. She briefly served as the Director and after stepping down from that role, she privately tutored students until her retirement in 2006.
She leaves behind many who will cherish her memory, including her son, Christopher Nelson and daughter, Danielle Mader; grandchildren, Jacob Mader, Ryan Mader, Olivia Mader and Ben Mader; brothers, Brian (Mary) Conaway and Bart (Mary) Conaway; her sister-in-law and longtime friend, Linda Gayhart; brothers-in-law, Kevin Nelson, Rob (Sue) Nelson, Eric (MaryLu) Nelson, and Kurt (April) Nelson; Bette was very close with her sister Barbara’s children, Mike (Cheryl) Freisleben, Kelly (Craig) Wolfe, Joe (Gina) Freisleben; as well as many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends and extended family. In addition to her human family, she also leaves behind two very distraught cats, Larry and Moe, who already miss her dearly.
Bette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jeffrey Nelson; her parents; sisters, Bonnie and Barbara; brother, Blake; brother-in-law, Terry Womack; sister-in-law, Debbie Nelson; and niece, Nicole Asselin.
A celebration of Bette’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, in West Bend. Please contact the family for more details.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.