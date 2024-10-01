Campbellsport News
Posted on

Bette Jayne Nelson

Bette Jayne Nelson Bette Jayne Nelson

Bette Jayne Nel­son, 69, of Camp­bell­sport passed away com­fort­ably in her sleep on Sun­day, Sept. 22, 2024, at The Kathy Hos­pice in West Bend fol­low­ing a two-and-a-half year bat­tle with can­cer.
She was born in Mil­wau­kee, to Dar­rel Irwin Conaway and Nona Al­berta (nee Guerin) Conaway.
She was mar­ried to the love of her life, Jef­frey Thomas Nel­son on July 18, 1987, in Mc­Carty Park, West Allis.
Bette was a lov­ing Wife, Mother, and Grand­mother. She en­joyed cross­word puz­zles and word games, craft­ing pro­jects, and played a mean game of crib­bage. Pos­sessed of a sharply sar­cas­tic tongue, she was fiercely witty and in­tel­li­gent, as well as quick with a joke. Bette had a keen un­der­stand­ing and love of lan­guage which she al­ways strove to share with oth­ers.
Bette worked for the Wis­con­sin Dyslexia In­sti­tute and was a ded­i­cated teacher for many years. She briefly served as the Di­rec­tor and after step­ping down from that role, she pri­vately tu­tored stu­dents until her re­tire­ment in 2006.
She leaves be­hind many who will cher­ish her mem­ory, in­clud­ing her son, Christo­pher Nel­son and daugh­ter, Danielle Mader; grand­chil­dren, Jacob Mader, Ryan Mader, Olivia Mader and Ben Mader; broth­ers, Brian (Mary) Conaway and Bart (Mary) Conaway; her sis­ter-in-law and long­time friend, Linda Gay­hart; broth­ers-in-law, Kevin Nel­son, Rob (Sue) Nel­son, Eric (MaryLu) Nel­son, and Kurt (April) Nel­son; Bette was very close with her sis­ter Bar­bara’s chil­dren, Mike (Cheryl) Freisleben, Kelly (Craig) Wolfe, Joe (Gina) Freisleben; as well as many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends and ex­tended fam­ily. In ad­di­tion to her human fam­ily, she also leaves be­hind two very dis­traught cats, Larry and Moe, who al­ready miss her dearly.
Bette was pre­ceded in death by her lov­ing hus­band, Jef­frey Nel­son; her par­ents; sis­ters, Bon­nie and Bar­bara; brother, Blake; brother-in-law, Terry Wom­ack; sis­ter-in-law, Deb­bie Nel­son; and niece, Nicole As­selin.
A cel­e­bra­tion of Bette’s life will be held on Sat­ur­day, Oct. 5, in West Bend. Please con­tact the fam­ily for more de­tails.
Twohig Fu­neral Home is serv­ing the fam­ily with on­line guest­book and con­do­lences at www.​two​higf​uner​als.​com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
LTC Jeffrey Dreher
Kewaskum Statesman

LTC Jeffrey Dreher

LTC Jeffrey C. Dreher, 59, of Williston, FL, passed away on August 26, 2024, at Presbyterian...

Posted on

Shari Zergeibel
Dodge County Pionier

Shari Zergeibel

Shari Lynn Zergiebel, 70, of Mayville passed away on September 19, 2024, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital...

Posted on

Helen Westimayer
Dodge County Pionier

Helen Westimayer

Helen Westimayer, 95, of Horicon, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, surrounded...

Posted on

Paul L. Farkas
Dodge County Pionier

Paul L. Farkas

   Paul L. Farkas, 78, of Fond du Lac and formerly Hoosick Falls, NY, passed away on Wednesday,...

Posted on

Sandra K. Lichtenberg
Dodge County Pionier

Sandra K. Lichtenberg

Sandra K. Lichtenberg, 81, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at...

Posted on

Mark Alan Kuhlman
Dodge County Pionier

Mark Alan Kuhlman

Mark Alan Kuhlman, 55, passed away Sep­tem­ber 17, 2024, after his 10-year coura­geous bat­tle...

Posted on