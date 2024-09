Village of Kewaskum Construction Update

Village of Kewaskum Construction Update BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST The ongoing construction throughout the Village of Kewaskum is on track to finish up around the middle of October. Beginning in early July of 2024, the Department of Transportation (DOT) began resurfacing streets throughout Kewaskum. According to the Village of Kewaskum’s website, the focus of the project is to “resurface