K.H.S. Football Holds Lead Until Final Minute of the Game BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST The Kewaskum High School football team hosted a game against Watertown on Friday, Sept. 20. The Indians held the lead the entire match up until the last minute of the game when Watertown completed a touchdown (TD) pass into double coverage for the win with a score of 26-23. The boys started the game