Shari Zergeibel

Shari Lynn Zergiebel, 70, of Mayville passed away on September 19, 2024, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Shari was born the daughter of Al Buchta and Carol Staude on September 7, 1954. She was a 1972 graduate of Mayville High School.

Shari was united in marriage to Richard Zergiebel on October 18, 1975, at St. John’s in Mayville.

Shari had worked for a longtime at TAB Products in Mayville.

She was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

In her spare time, Shari loved nature and enjoyed taking car rides, rides in the UTV, and taking photos of nature and wildlife. She was a talented chef, who loved to cook for her family, especially her famous Thanksgiving feasts! She also enjoyed traveling while searching for antiques. Shari also loved to collect dolls and cookbooks from all over!

Shari is survived by her husband, Richard of Mayville; her mother, Carol Staude of Mayville; her siblings, Randall Buchta of Mayville and Karen Askew of Mayville; her sister- and brother-in-law, Eileen (Bob) Rasmussen of Mayville; her nephew, Eli Buchta; her nieces, Miranda (Aaron) Zuege, Jennifer (Brad) Westergard, and Keri (Nate) Mendl; her great-nieces and nephews, Lillian, Henry, Oliver, Louis, Evelyn, and Madeline; her beloved canine companion, Bella; further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and her brother-in-law, Todd.

A private family funeral will be held.

Special thanks to the staff of SSM St Agnes Hospital and SSM Hospice for the care and support shown to Shari and her family. Also, special thanks to Shari’s TAB friends for the friendship and love over the years.

Koepsell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

