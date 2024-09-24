LTC Jeffrey Dreher

LTC Jeffrey C. Dreher, 59, of Williston, FL, passed away on August 26, 2024, at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM.

Jeff was born on December 30, 1964, in West Bend, the son of Jules and Gwendolyn (nee Edwards) Dreher. Jeff attended Tremper High School in Kenosha and then continued his education at Parkside University, where he got his bachelor’s degree. He also received his associate degree in Fire Science from Gateway Technical College and a Masters of Divinity from Liberty University. He became an ordained minister at Gospel Chapel Kenosha of the Full Gospel Focus.

He proudly joined the U.S. Army – Airborne Division in 1984, serving in multiple tours including Germany, Iraq – Desert Storm, Saudia Arabia, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. Jeff served as a battalion commander, combat engineer and medical section chief, and Company Command with 274th Regiment. He received numerous Service Medals. Jeff was planning his retirement in December of 2024 with 40 years of service.

Those Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Gwendolyn Dreher; his siblings, Juliana (Jim) Cassidy, Jody (Gary) MacDonald, and Jennifer Ashauer; his nieces and nephew, Kristopher, Abby, and Grace; his former wife, Guadalupe and her children, Yader and Ruben Acuna, and Yoshuara (Greg) Patchel and grandkids, Maricelly (Kyle) Patchel, Emmanuel, Gabrielle, Alissa, Isaac, Ellie, Ariel, Ruben Jr., Jackson, Luka, and Avery; many relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jules Dreher; a brother-in-law, Joseph Ashauer and nephew, Dwayne Ashauer.

VISITATION: Jeff’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Friday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

SERVICE: A service for Jeff will be held at 1 p.m. at the Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service in West Bend on Friday. Burial with military honors will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeff’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

