Sandra K. Lichtenberg, 81, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.

Sandra was born the daughter of Theodore and Virginia (Swantz) Batterman on December 12, 1942. She was a 1960 graduate of Mayville High School.

Sandra was united in marriage to Roy A. Lichtenberg on August 7, 1965, at St. Paul’s in Mayville.

She had worked as a waitress at Schreiner’s in Fond du Lac for over 40 years.

Sandra was an active member of St. Paul’s in Mayville and served her church as a Sunday school teacher, confirmation assistant and mentor, puppet ministry, and the sewing circle. She was also member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69 Ladies Auxiliary.

In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed the outdoors while gardening, taking care and feeding the birds. She was a wonderful cook and loved taking care of animals. Sandra will be fondly remembered for selflessness and how she was always there to take care of others.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Roy of Mayville; her children, Cindy (Dan) Mueller of Sussex, Gina (Troy) Rosedahl of Brownsville, and TJ (Nicki Luehring) Lichtenberg of Mayville; her brothers, David (Kathy) Batterman and Dennis (Laura) Batterman, both of Mayville; her grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) Mueller, Jacob (Kathy) Mueller, Josh (Shannan) Mueller, Isaiah (fiancé Nolee) Rosedahl, Hannah (Owen) Halsne, Zachariah Rosedahl, and Rachael Luehring; great-grandchildren, Tayln and Lucas Luehring and one great-grandchild on the way; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel; and brother, Roger Batterman.

A funeral service for Sandra took place on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Pastor Traci Maas officiating. A visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church in Mayville. Interment took place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials in loving memory of Sandra can be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Special thanks to the staff of Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira and St. Croix Hospice for the care and support shown to Sandra and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

