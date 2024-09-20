Paul L. Farkas, 78, of Fond du Lac and formerly Hoosick Falls, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at the St. Agnes Hospice Home of Hope.

Paul was born on June 15, 1946, in Hudson, NY, to Louis and Elza (Aust) Farkas.

Brought together by their love of dogs, Paul married Marlene (Buehner) Kottke on February 4th, 2003, in Bennington, Vermont.

Paul retired from the state of New York as a Worker’s Compensation auditor; however, his greatest passion was music. Paul graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Music. He enjoyed sharing his love of jazz with his students when he was a music teacher, as well as anyone that would listen to him play one of his many beloved guitars.

While playing his guitar was his greatest pleasure, studying the Civil War was his greatest obsession. He spent much of his life reading books, watching movies, visiting historical sites, collecting artwork, and building beautiful replica guns from the Civil War era.

Paul and Marlene lived in Hoosick Falls, NY, until September of 2020 when they moved to Fond du Lac to be closer to family.

Paul is survived by his stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Jeff (Tammy) Kottke of Slinger, Greg Kottke of Fond du Lac, Debbie (Greg) Krapfl of Leroy, Kim (Tony) Weinberger of LeRoy, and Julie (Mike) Gemmel of Mayville; 12 step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Marlene.

A visitation for Paul will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding at the chapel inside the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in the Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice Home of Hope for their dedication to providing the highest level of care, compassion, and dignity to Paul and his family over the last several months.

If desired, memorials may be made in Paul’s name to the St. Agnes Hospice Home of Hope.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com