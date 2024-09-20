Mark Alan Kuhlman
Mark Alan Kuhlman, 55, passed away September 17, 2024, after his 10-year courageous battle with melanoma skin cancer.
He was born January 15, 1969, at Waupun Hospital to Roy and Thirza (Tillema) Kuhlman.
Mark was born to be a farmer. From a young age, he helped his parents on the farm outside of Horicon. When he was about to enter kindergarten, his Grandpa Kuhlman had to pay him to go to school because he didn’t want to miss what was happening on the farm.
While he was in high school, he was in FFA and worked for Larry Pautz. After graduating Horicon High School, he worked for Floyd Meinke while also helping on the family farm. Along with his father and mother, they built a successful dairy and grain farm.
On April 5, 2014, Mark met the love of his life, Stephanie Frei (the same day he was diagnosed with cancer). They were married during a blizzard on December 17, 2016. Together, they grew the Kuhlman family farm to what it is today.
While Mark was not one to join groups, he did like to support things he believed in. He continued to support the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee that his parents helped establish, and in 2022 he and Stephanie hosted the Dodge County Dairy Brunch.
In 2023, he donated The Great Wall (grain bin entrapment rescue tool) to the Horicon Fire Department.
Mark enjoyed going out to eat and hosting friends for regular Packers parties. He valued all the friendships he made over the years, but especially long-time friends Bill Haase, Fred Feucht, John Kraus, Dennis Roskopf, Jeff Shaus, Rick Butler, Todd Smith, and long-time friend and employee, Ron Billings.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Thirza; his sister, Sandra Kuhlman; grandparents, Clarence and Barbara Kuhlman, Jess and Mary Alice Tillema; uncles, George Tillema, Ross Tillema, Ray Kuhlman; and his aunt, Shirley Reinhardt.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his sisters, Laura (Bryan) Schmude, Linda Kuhlman, and Amy Kuhlman; step-sons, Merrick and Cody Frei; nephew, Zack (Dana) Schmude; niece, Stefanie Schmude; and great-nephews, Mason and Liam Schmude. Mark is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral Services for Mark were held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Horicon with Rev. Renae Dymond officiating. Visitation for Mark took place on Monday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and again on Tuesday Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment took place at the Lowell Cemtery in Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee, SSM Health Cancer Care in Fond du Lac, or the Juneau United Methodist Church.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com