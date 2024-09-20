Helen Westimayer, 95, of Horicon, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born on December 21, 1928, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Erwin and Cynthia (Bohnert) Marthaler. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School and went on to work as a secretary at Monarch Range. Here is where she met the love of her life Tony Westimayer.

On April 14, 1951, Helen and Tony were united in marriage. They were blessed with ten children and were able to enjoy 69 wonderful years together!

Helen’s greatest joy in life was family. With the love and support of her mother-in-law and father-in-law, who lived right next door, she was able to devote her time to making their home and family a priority. As parents, they always put everyone else’s needs before their own, providing loving guidance and generosity.

Helen’s favorite titles were Mom, Mumsy, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. Any time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most memorable treasures. All she wanted was for her family to be happy, to be healthy, and to know that she was always there for them. Mom and Dad had the biggest smiles whenever the little ones came around. Mom could always make you feel better just by hearing her voice, and the hugs she gave. Our memories are many.

If you knew Mom you were lucky. We can truly say that with all of our hearts, we couldn’t have been blessed with a more loving, caring, generous and compassionate Mother. Our hearts are broken, but our amazing memories and her love will help us heal.

Helen is survived by nine children and their families, Dave (Jane) Westimayer of Horicon, Barb (Dale) Keach of Markesan, Tony (MaryKay) Westimayer of Horicon, Pat Spettel (Gary Klein) of Juneau, Susie (Jim) Schumacher of Horicon, Sandy (Randy) Franke of Horicon, Mike (Jodie) Westimayer of Burnett, Jon Westimayer (Elizabeth Kotewa) of Horicon, Kathy (Wes) Elford of Neshkoro; 23 grandchildren, Julia (Nate) Schultz, Ann (John) Hansen, Chris (Pam Hupf) Westfall, Matt (Laura Hammer) Westfall, Dylan (Alley) Westimayer, Katie (Jose) Torres, Karyn (Jay) Kroschel, Cody (Rachel) Westimayer, Adam (Annie) Spettel, Lucas (Kristie) Spettel, Jason (Andrea) Schumacher and Kenna, Jenni (James) Dietz, Nick Franke, Hailey (Cody) Apfelbeck, Emma Westimayer, Chloe Westimayer, Hunter Westimayer, Tanner Westimayer, Kayli Westimayer, Seth (Amanda) Westimayer, Aiden Westimayer, Karina (Carter) McCauley, Wesley Elford and 28 great-grandchildren, Elijah Schultz; Caden Hansen; Sam and Sully Westfall; Ella Westimayer; Isaac, Adrian, Jackson and Oliver Torres; Clayton, Coltyn, and Kynlee Kroschel; Aspen, Dakota, Charlotte, Bristol and Granger Westimayer; Lincoln and Addison Spettel; Natalie and Nolan Spettel; Avery Dietz; Lorelei Franke; Jace and Jack Apfelbeck; Liam Westimayer; Charlotte and Brooks McCauley. Helen is also survived by son Tom’s life partner, Desi Wild; sister-in-law, Barb Marthaler of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her son, Tom; a granddaughter, Christian; her parents, Erwin and Cynthia Marthaler; her in-laws, Anton and Anna Westimayer; her brother, Floyd “Flip” Marthaler; nephews, Mark Marthaler and Steve Westimayer.

A private family funeral service will take place at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Interment will take place at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.

The family would like to thank Maria, our guardian angel, for her wonderful care and loving support given to our Mother, which enabled her to remain in her home until God called her to his side.

A special thank you to the team of nurses and caregivers of SSM Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to SSM Hospice Care.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

Share







