Peter J. “Pete” Albers, Jr., 93 years, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2024, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born on August 8, 1931, in De Smet, SD, to Peter and Emma Albers (Hasche).

He was united in marriage to Joan Bossler January 14, 1956, and they celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary, prior to Joan’s passing in February 2023.

He graduated from Cedarburg Wisconsin High School.

Pete was an auto and heavy equipment mechanic/operator, truck driver for Mercury Marine, and an active Army reservist prior to employment with the Village of Kewaskum as Superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Facility until 1994; and after retirement as client liaison for Applied Technologies Inc. Environmental Engineers until 2018.

His passion was the education of future state certified operators and provided multiple years of internships at his facility. He was the recipient of numerous awards and Past President of the Wisconsin Wastewater Operators Association, an Honorary Member (bestowed upon a very few) and recognized for 50 years of service to the organization. Further, Pete was a life member of the Central States Water Environment Association and the American Water Works Association. He was also very involved with the Kewaskum Lions Club, as Past President and 45 plus years of volunteering.

Pete enjoyed the outdoors, RV camping, hunting, and fishing with friends and family. He appreciated mechanics and working on automobiles and motorcycles, and was a riding enthusiast until age 79. He enjoyed traveling, and visiting with his industry colleagues, sharing their mutual past and future experiences over cocktails and a meal.

Those who Peter leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two sons, Scott (Julie) Albers, and LaMont (Penny) Albers; his two adoring granddaughters, Paityn (Istvan) Biro and Griffyn Albers; great-grandson Theodore Biro; and brother, Art (Lorraine) Albers.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, three brothers, and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life Reception was held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, Wisconsin).

A private family inurnment was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Port Washington.

In lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts, Pete’s family wants you to express love to those closest to you!

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert MCW and Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Peter’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.

