Bonnie L. Fechhelm, 94, of Mayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Fond du Lac. After thirty years apart, Bonnie was reunited with her husband, Leo, on his birthday.

Bonnie was born to Dorothy Otto on May 22, 1930, in Mayville. She was a 1948 graduate of Mayville High School.

Bonnie was united in marriage to Leo A. Fechhelm on November 27, 1948, at St. Mary’s in Mayville.

Bonnie had worked for the Mayville School District as a bus driver for over 45 years and loved every minute of it!

She was a faithful and active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Mayville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Bonnie was also a member of the Mayville Senior Center and the TAG Center in Mayville.

In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed gaming trips, playing bingo, and traveling. She also liked to knit and crochet. In her earlier years, she also raced cars for Don Schuppel. Her smile and kind heart will be deeply missed.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Rose Marie (special friend Ed) Cauwels of St. Cloud, Dennis (Sharon) Fechhelm of Delafield, Ralph (Mary Anne) Fechhelm of Simpsonville, NC, Faye Becker of Ripon, Barb (Bob) Keller of Mayville, and Judy (Mark) Marschall of Fond du Lac; her sisters, Carol (Marvin) Mueller of Fox Lake and Nancy (Russell) Kellum of CO; her 66 grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren; further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Leo; son, Al; and daughter, Michele ‘Miki’.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burialwas held on Tuesday, September 24, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Inurnment took place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials in loving memory of Bonnie may be directed to St. Jude’s or the American Heart Association.

Bonnie’s family would like to thank mom’s caregivers and special friends she met over the years at Adult Day Services. Also, the nurses and staff of SSM Hospice, thank you to Michelle Fleury Ries for her years of visits and friendship with mom.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

