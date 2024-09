Get Your Flannels Ready – The Ledge Games Return for Ninth Consecutive Year

Get Your Flannels Ready – The Ledge Games Return for Ninth Consecutive Year Annual charitable event is back in 2024 to raise funds for local tech education The Ledge Games (TLG), a local timber competition for charity, returns to Red Cabin at Green Acres on Saturday, October 5, for its ninth year of competition. The local lumberjack event is proud to welcome hundreds of spectators and more