Campbellsport Loses Flyway Feud in Mayville on Friday the 13th

Campbellsport Loses Flyway Feud in Mayville on Friday the 13th CLARICE CASE EDITOR In a “nail biter” Game of the Week, the Mayville Cardinals (2-0, 4-0) would turn the tables on the Campbellsport Cougars (1-1, 3-1) in the second half, after a scoreless first half for the home team, and win the game 15-9. The kickoff went about as well as it could for the Cougars because Luke Pendowski