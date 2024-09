An Unusual Story That Might Possibly Be True

| PUBLISHER LETTERS | An Unusual Story That Might Possibly Be True Dear Reader, One summer day, my cousin Patrice texted me to say that Charles Gallagher, my third cousin, had passed away. She mentioned that a celebration of life would take place the following month, and she hoped I could join with some family members to honor him. Naturally, I thought of my brothers and sisters, who were