Leo N. Neis
Leo N. Neis, 83, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at Milan Estates Assisted Living in Saukville with his beloved family gathered with him.
He was born in Fond du Lac on December 11, 1940, the son of Anthony and Hilda (nee Wagner) Neis and raised in Campbellsport.
On August 23, 1963, Leo was united in marriage to Carol J. Raymond at St. Matthew’s Parsonage in Campbellsport.
Leo served his country in the US Army from 1963 until 1965. He worked at Lowrance Company for many years before retiring.
Leo loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed traveling the country and Leo and Carol spent the last 30 years wintering in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Leo was a great fan of the Brewers and Packers. He always enjoyed remodeling projects whether it was for himself or his family and friends. Leo was always the first to volunteer if someone needed help with anything.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol; son, Brent (Tori nee Theisen) Neis of East Newburg; grandsons, Connor Anthony Neis and Hayden Robert Neis, both of East Newburg; brother, Sylvester (Joan) Neis; nephews, Craig (Sarah) Neis and Corey Neis, all of Campbellsport; other relatives and friends.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Hilda; grandson, Tyson Neis; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Dee Neis; in-laws, Gordon and Edna Raymond; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Irma Raymond.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Campbellsport, with Pastor Ashley officiating.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Goniu, and the nurses and staff of Milan Estates Assisted Living and Allay Hospice for the care and concern shown Leo.
