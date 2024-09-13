Campbellsport News
Leo N. Neis

Leo N. Neis, 83, of Cedar­burg passed away peace­fully on Wednes­day, Sept. 11, 2024, at Milan Es­tates As­sisted Liv­ing in Saukville with his beloved fam­ily gath­ered with him.
He was born in Fond du Lac on De­cem­ber 11, 1940, the son of An­thony and Hilda (nee Wag­ner) Neis and raised in Camp­bell­sport.
On Au­gust 23, 1963, Leo was united in mar­riage to Carol J. Ray­mond at St. Matthew’s Par­son­age in Camp­bell­sport.
Leo served his coun­try in the US Army from 1963 until 1965. He worked at Lowrance Com­pany for many years be­fore re­tir­ing.
Leo loved the out­doors, hunt­ing, and fish­ing. He en­joyed trav­el­ing the coun­try and Leo and Carol spent the last 30 years win­ter­ing in Puerto Val­larta, Mex­ico.
Leo was a great fan of the Brew­ers and Pack­ers. He al­ways en­joyed re­mod­el­ing pro­jects whether it was for him­self or his fam­ily and friends. Leo was al­ways the first to vol­un­teer if some­one needed help with any­thing.
Sur­vivors in­clude his wife of 61 years, Carol; son, Brent (Tori nee Theisen) Neis of East New­burg; grand­sons, Con­nor An­thony Neis and Hay­den Robert Neis, both of East New­burg; brother, Sylvester (Joan) Neis; nephews, Craig (Sarah) Neis and Corey Neis, all of Camp­bell­sport; other rel­a­tives and friends.
Leo was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, An­thony and Hilda; grand­son, Tyson Neis; brother and sis­ter-in-law, Robert and Dee Neis; in-laws, Gor­don and Edna Ray­mond; and brother-in-law and sis­ter-in-law, Ken­neth and Irma Ray­mond.
A grave­side ser­vice with Mil­i­tary Hon­ors will be held on Fri­day, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. at Union Ceme­tery, Camp­bell­sport, with Pas­tor Ash­ley of­fi­ci­at­ing.
The fam­ily ex­tends a spe­cial thank you to Dr. Kevin Goniu, and the nurses and staff of Milan Es­tates As­sisted Liv­ing and Allay Hos­pice for the care and con­cern shown Leo.
Twohig Fu­neral Home is as­sist­ing the fam­ily with on­line guest­book and con­do­lences at www.​two​higf​uner​als.​com.

