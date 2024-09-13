Jeanne M. Bauer
The food journalism industry lost a respected professional, friend and mentor to many with the passing of Jeanne M Bauer on May 24, 2024, at home in her beloved New York City.
Born on September 5, 1939, in Campbellsport, Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Floyd Thomas and Mildred (Schmitz) Bauer; brother, John F Bauer, Sr.; nephew, Joel Bauer; and great-great-niece, Hope Bauer.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, Gina Mohr, John Bauer Jr, Jill Carni (Albert), Jody Bauer (Laura), Jim Bauer (Shelly); and 16 great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins in Wisconsin and Germany.
Jeanne was a graduate of Alverno College, Milwaukee.
She worked for Unilever early in her career, and then following her passion for Journalism, she moved to New York City to become Equipment Editor at American Home Magazine. It was a job that helped define Jeanne’s life in so many ways – from refining her passion for journalism to meeting co-workers who became life-long friends.
In 1978, she was recruited by the marketing firm Botsford Ketchum (now Ketchum Communications) and relocated to San Francisco, where she excelled at managing food marketing programs for clients ranging from The California Raisin Advisory Board and California Almonds to Norway Sardines, Dole Foods, and Chambord Liqueur.
Jeanne balanced work with her love of travel, theater, museums, and frequent weekend jaunts (in her bright red VW Bug convertible) to the wine country in Napa and Sonoma Valleys.
In the mid-1980s, Jeanne returned to her much-loved NYC and continued her food marketing career at Chiquita Brands.
Over the course of her career, Jeanne developed a special fondness for the foodservice industry. She found great joy in working directly with many top NYC chefs on behalf of her clients.
Ultimately, Jeanne left the corporate world and built her own business, serving as a consultant to clients in the food and beverage industry.
Throughout her career, Jeanne never hesitated to share her wealth of knowledge with others entering the industry, and became a valued friend and mentor to many.
Her creativity and innovative spirit melded seamlessly with her passion for food. She excelled at developing new and surprising ways of serving up her clients’ food and beverage products.
Jeanne was a marvelous cook and took great joy in using fresh seasonal ingredients from New York’s farmers markets as well as preparing recipes she learned from her mother. She loved to entertain, preparing delicious meals that she served up in a convivial atmosphere that celebrated her friendships as much as the food and wine she served. She frequently welcomed out of town friends and colleagues into her home, enthusiastically sharing the best NYC had to offer at that moment including food, culture and her latest shopping tips. Jeanne always relished the invitations from her American Home friends who lived outside the city and would regularly welcome her into their homes for weekends, holiday festivities and week-long retreat to the country.
Giving back to the city, she called home was very important to Jeanne. For many years, she volunteered through her church, St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, to bring food and companionship to NYC shut-ins and seniors.
Donations may be made in Jeanne’s memory to The James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Leadership Programs name as follows:
Donation Link: https://donate.jamesbeard.org/give/66854/#!/donation/checkout
Donors should check the box “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone” – Jeanne M Bauer.
Alternatively, checks can be mailed to:
James Beard Foundation
Attn: Development
167 W. 12th St.
New York, NY 10011
Please indicate donation is for the Women’s Leadership Programs in memory of Jeanne M Bauer.