Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Annette L. Flasch-Steger

Annette L. Flasch-Steger Annette L. Flasch-Steger

An­nette L. Flasch-Ste­ger, 70, of St. Kil­ian passed away peace­fully on Tues­day, Sept. 10, 2024, at her home with her beloved fam­ily gath­ered around her.
She was born on March 25, 1954, in Rich­land Cen­ter, the daugh­ter of Lyman Glick and Keiko Oda Glick.
On No­vem­ber 11, 2017, An­nette mar­ried Mark D. Ste­ger in St. Kil­ian.
An­nette was a grad­u­ate of Cedar­burg High School and Beauty School in Mil­wau­kee. She worked as a hair­dresser for many years, a short time at Regal Ware, and then at Stein Op­ti­cal until re­tir­ing. An­nette was full of life; she en­joyed karaoke and so­cial­iz­ing with all the peo­ple she met. She in­ter­acted with many peo­ple on the in­ter­net who looked for­ward to An­nette’s morn­ing posts. An­nette had an ex­ten­sive snow­man col­lec­tion and most im­por­tant to her was her fam­ily and all the peo­ple in her life.
Those who are left be­hind to cher­ish An­nette’s mem­ory in­clude her hus­band, Mark; sons, Tyler Flasch, Brett Flasch, and Collin (spe­cial friend Julia Giese) Flasch;, spe­cial son, Nathan Luedtke; step-chil­dren, Joshua (Jerad) Ste­ger, Joseph Ste­ger, Jor­dan (Jaime) Ste­ger, and Kayla (fi­nance Levi Burns) Ste­ger; grand­chil­dren, Har­land and Au­drey Ste­ger and Emery Ste­ger; broth­ers, Ronald Glick and Rick Glick; sis­ter, Susie Glick John­son, other rel­a­tives, and many friends.
Pre­ced­ing An­nette in death are her hus­bands, John Flasch and Thomas Flasch; fa­ther, Lyman Glick; mother, Keiko Turk; and sis­ter, Karen Franzen.
The fam­ily ex­tends a spe­cial thank you to the doc­tors and nurses at Froedtert West Bend Can­cer Cen­ter and the nurses and staff of Hori­zon Home Care and Hos­pice of Mil­wau­kee.
A Cel­e­bra­tion of Life will be held at a fu­ture date; please watch for time, date, and place on the Twohig web­site.
Twohig Fu­neral Home is as­sist­ing the fam­ily with on­line guest­book and con­do­lences at www.​two​higf​uner​als.​com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Jeanne M. Bauer
Campbellsport News

Jeanne M. Bauer

The food jour­nal­ism in­dus­try lost a re­spected pro­fes­sional, friend and men­tor to...

Posted on

Leo N. Neis
Campbellsport News

Leo N. Neis

Leo N. Neis, 83, of Cedar­burg passed away peace­fully on Wednes­day, Sept. 11, 2024, at Milan...

Posted on

Dodge County Pionier

Virginia M. “Ginny” Backhaus

Virginia M. “Ginny” Backhaus, 92, of Kewaskum, passed away on September 11, 2024, at Ivy Manor...

Posted on

Dodge County Pionier

Gordon Gustave Schwartz

Gor­don Gus­tave Schwartz, 89, of Hori­con, passed away on Sun­day, Sept. 8, 2024. Gor­don...

Posted on

Dodge County Pionier

Kenneth Lawrence Wiedmeyer

Kenneth Lawrence Wiedmeyer, 76, of Ixonia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Crossroads Care...

Posted on

Rosemary “Rosie” Henning
Dodge County Pionier

Rosemary “Rosie” Henning

Rose­mary “Rosie” Hen­ning (nee Bruck­ert), 92, of Theresa, passed away Fri­day, Sept. 6,...

Posted on