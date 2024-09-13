Annette L. Flasch-Steger
Annette L. Flasch-Steger, 70, of St. Kilian passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at her home with her beloved family gathered around her.
She was born on March 25, 1954, in Richland Center, the daughter of Lyman Glick and Keiko Oda Glick.
On November 11, 2017, Annette married Mark D. Steger in St. Kilian.
Annette was a graduate of Cedarburg High School and Beauty School in Milwaukee. She worked as a hairdresser for many years, a short time at Regal Ware, and then at Stein Optical until retiring. Annette was full of life; she enjoyed karaoke and socializing with all the people she met. She interacted with many people on the internet who looked forward to Annette’s morning posts. Annette had an extensive snowman collection and most important to her was her family and all the people in her life.
Those who are left behind to cherish Annette’s memory include her husband, Mark; sons, Tyler Flasch, Brett Flasch, and Collin (special friend Julia Giese) Flasch;, special son, Nathan Luedtke; step-children, Joshua (Jerad) Steger, Joseph Steger, Jordan (Jaime) Steger, and Kayla (finance Levi Burns) Steger; grandchildren, Harland and Audrey Steger and Emery Steger; brothers, Ronald Glick and Rick Glick; sister, Susie Glick Johnson, other relatives, and many friends.
Preceding Annette in death are her husbands, John Flasch and Thomas Flasch; father, Lyman Glick; mother, Keiko Turk; and sister, Karen Franzen.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Froedtert West Bend Cancer Center and the nurses and staff of Horizon Home Care and Hospice of Milwaukee.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date; please watch for time, date, and place on the Twohig website.
Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.