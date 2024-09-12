Virginia M. “Ginny” Backhaus, 92, of Kewaskum, passed away on September 11, 2024, at Ivy Manor in West Bend surrounded by her family.

Ginny was born on May 8, 1932, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Edward and Ella (nee Bauer) Haack.

On May 3, 1952, she was united in marriage to David Backhaus at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Ginny and David lovingly raised four children. They enjoyed taking rides through the Kettle Moraine and road trips around the country, and spoke often of their trips to Hawaii.

Ginny adored spending time with her family and friends. In her later years, Ginny found joy in gardening and that passion earned her the prestigious Kewaskum Beautification Award in 2017, a recognition she cherished deeply. She loved sitting outside with friends and delighted in giving treats to the neighborhood dogs as they passed by. Ginny was a devout Christian, an avid reader, and a devoted Green Bay Packers fan.

David preceded Ginny in death on July 19, 2005.

Those Ginny leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Nancy (Stewart) Gurnee, Steve (Sue) Backhaus, Gary (Lyn) Backhaus, and Jim (Nancy) Backhaus; her grandchildren, Laura (Kyle) Lobner, Dr. Emily Gurnee (Dr. Terry Singhapricha), Tammy Backhaus (friend, Dan), Rachel (CJ) Garbisch, Paul (Cody) Backhaus, Debra Backhaus, Erik Backhaus (friend, Sarah), and Daniel (Renee) Backhaus; great-grandchildren, Jinda, Jaren, Tripp, Ben, and Gwen.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ginny was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Haack and numerous relatives.

VISITATION: Ginny’s family greeted relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

SERVICE: A service for Ginny was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church. Rev. Timothy Henning officiated and burial followed at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Ivy Manor in West Bend and Preceptor Home Care and Hospice for all the care they provided to Ginny.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ginny’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be at www.myrhum-patten.com.

