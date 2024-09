“To Thine Own Self Be True”

| PUBLISHER LETTERS | “To Thine Own Self Be True” Dear Reader, “To thine own self be true, and it must follow, as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.” These words, spoken by Polonius to his son Laertes in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, have echoed through the centuries, resonating with a call for authenticity and integrity. However, in today’s complex and interconnected