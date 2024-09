Campbellsport Volleyball Beats Mayville in the Game of the Week

Campbellsport Volleyball Beats Mayville in the Game of the Week BEN PRIESGEN JOURNALIST On September 5, Campbellsport volleyball beat Mayville 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, and 27-25) in the conference opener for both teams in the CNKS Game of the Week. “We worked as a team all week to prepare for our rematch against Mayville,” said Head Coach Jessica Jensen. “I am so proud of this team’s