Verda A. Margelofsky, 101, of Mayville, passed away peacefully at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Verda was born on February 7, 1923, in the Township of Theresa, the daughter of Herman and Adela (Griepentrog) Schrab.

She was united in marriage to Elmer P. Margelofsky on November 1, 1941, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church).

Together with her husband Elmer, farmed in the Township of Theresa and also worked at the Hanni Cheese Factory.

Verda was hardworking and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, and served her church on the Ladies Aid. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, crocheting, reading, and traveling.

Verda is survived by her children, LuAnn Tighe of Mayville, Karen (Dick) Spiering of West Bend, Merle (Lorraine) Margelofsky of Tucson, AZ, and Larry (Cindy) Margelofsky of Van Dyne; her grandchildren, Janelle (Bret) Loescher, Joann (special friend Scott Locks) Reed, Tony (Jenny) Chemer, Troy (special friend Brooke Roberts) Margelofsky, Dr. Tara (Dan) Saunders, Lara (Natalie) Disney, Brock Margelosky, and Sarah (Keegan) O’Hearn; her 15 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; grandsons, Joel Muche and Tyler Chemer; son-in-law, Carlie Tighe; and 13 brothers and sisters.

A funeral service for Verda took place on Monday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church), in the Township of Theresa, at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas J. Zahner officiating. A visitation was held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. Interment took place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the Township of Theresa.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.

Special thanks to the staff of Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, Generations Hospice, and the Koepsell Funeral Home for the care and support shown to Verda and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

