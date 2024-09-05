Mark Bertram Young, 86, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, surrounded by his family at Compassionate Heights Assisted Living in West Bend.

Mark was born the son of Ernest and Marie (Schulz) Young on April 27, 1938, in Milwaukee.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn C. Schroeder on December 3, 1960.

Mark was a steadfast member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Mark was an accountant for 32 years at Milwaukee Electric Tool. He was the Town Clerk for the Town of Lomira and was also on the Lomira School Board.

Mark was a skilled woodworker and the master of crafting birdhouses.

Mark is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jennifer (Cailyn) Lloyd of Fond du Lac, Mark (Cheryl) Young of Eldorado, Timothy (Cindi) Young of Florida, and James (Kristin) Young of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Ryan Kissel and Zach Young; one great-grandchild Haley Kissel; and brother, Douglas Young of Pennsylvania. Mark is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Vollmer.

A Memorial Service for Mark will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation for Mark will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Memorials in Mark’s memory may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

