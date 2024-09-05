Dolores Ann Roskopf, age 89, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Dolores was born on June 3, 1935, in Brown Deer. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Caroline (Nett) Diderrich.

Dolores was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville.

Dolores was united in marriage to Willard Roskopf on June 7, 1958, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Brown Deer.

Together they worked on the farm with their six children in the Town of Hubbard.

Dolores was a devoted wife and loving mother, who enjoyed baking, knitting and quilting. During her life, she worked at New York Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee, M&I Bank and State Farm Insurance, both in Mayville.

After she retired from State Farm, Dolores enjoyed taking road trips with Willie all around the United States and playing bingo at the casinos around the state.

Dolores will be deeply missed by her husband, Willie, of 66 plus years; her children, Peter (Liz), Paul (special friend, Shawn), Andrew (Denise), John (special friend, Lori), Susan (Brad Porter), and Thomas; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Stefanie), Jena (Miguel), Levi (Sarah), Brenton (Maggie), Matt (Mallory), Justin, Emily (Chris), Adam (Natalie), Rachael, Tate, Myls (Swaysian) and Ireland (Bryson); her great-grandchildren, Riggs, Miguel Jr., Aria, Lilly, Emmett, Aidan, Boden, Finley, Quinn, Macy, Hayes and Thalia; her sisters-in-law Lois Diderrich and Mary Krumbiegel. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings and numerous other family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores will take place on Friday, Sept. 13, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville with Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation for Dolores will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores’s honor may be directed to St. Mary’s Congregation of Mayville.

Thank You to the staff at SSM Hospice and Crossroads Care Center for their care and compassion and taking care of mom.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com