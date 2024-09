The Saints In Our Midst

| PUBLISHER LETTERS | The Saints In Our Midst Dear Reader, In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it’s easy to overlook the quiet acts of kindness and the unwavering strength of character that some individuals exhibit. These rare souls, who we might call the “saints in our midst,” embody virtues that transcend the ordinary. They remind us that sainthood is not a distant, unattainable