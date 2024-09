Campbellsport Football Retains the Kettle Moraine Trophy in the Game of the Week

Campbellsport Football Retains the Kettle Moraine Trophy in the Game of the Week BEN PRIESGEN JOURNALIST On August 30, Campbellsport football beat Kewaskum football 45-14 in the annual battle between area rivals in the Campbellsport News/ Kewaskum Statesman Football Game of the Week. The teams traded punts with two by the Indians and one by the Cougars to start the game until Kewaskum