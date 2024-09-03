Sherry L Jaquet, 62, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2024, with her family by her side after a lengthy illness.

Sherry was born in Beaver Dam on October 24, 1961, to Edward and Marlene (nee Giese) Jaquet. Sherry graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1981 and became a cosmetologist for many years until she developed carpel tunnel. She decided to go back to technical college to earn a degree in marketing. She worked for a couple of years at various convenience stores until she took a position with the US Postal Service, where she worked for 19 years as a clerk in one of the Madison USPS locations, until her retirement in 2019.

Sherry loved to craft and created many things through her knitting, quilting, latch hook and diamond painting. Some of her crafts won awards at the Dodge County Fair.

Sherry was extremely involved in her church; she loved her church family. She was one of the original volunteers of Loaves and Fishes, a program that serves a weekly healthy hot meal to anyone who wants one. She loved working in the kitchen, something she got from her mother. She also helped to make the many banners and flags hung all around the church. She belonged to many other church groups including the quilters, the worship committee, the Thrivent Committee, Ladies Aid, and the Octoberfest rummage sale committee. Sherry also volunteered her time with Friendship International, an organization that is committed to equipping and training Christians. Much of the focus was providing humanitarian relieve to those in Liberia.

Sherry is survived by her sister, Diane (Doug) Flouro of Oshkosh; three nieces, Desiree Flouro of Sun Prairie, Danielle Flouro of Oshkosh, and Deidra Flouro of Madison; two aunts, Ruth Ulrich of Horicon and Mary Giese of Beaver Dam, as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Edward and Marlene Jaquet; twin infant sisters, Cheryl and Theresa; maternal grandparents Arnold and Helen Giese; paternal grandparents, Dorothy (Kruel) Jaquet and August Jaquet; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service for Sherry will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St., Beaver Dam on September 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you give to the charity of your choice in Sherry’s name.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

