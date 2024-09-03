Patricia A. “Patty” Schmidt, 73, of Kewaskum, passed away on August 31, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with her family at her side. She bravely fought multiple myeloma for ten years. Despite her illness, she never let it stop her from doing the things she wanted or needed to do.

Patty was born on January 15, 1951, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Edwin and Rosemarie (nee Boegel) Amerling.

On October 7, 1972, she married Richard W. Schmidt at St. Killian Catholic Church in St. Killian.

Patty dedicated over 30 years to Kohl’s Department Store, where she held various roles. Her favorite position was as a visual where she enjoyed setting up store displays in West Bend and traveling to stores nationwide. She took immense pride in her work, always aiming for perfection. Additionally, Patty served as the president of Branch 113 of Catholic Financial for many years and was deeply involved in her church, contributing in numerous ways throughout the years.

As an avid sports fan, Patty cheered for all Wisconsin teams, especially the Green Bay Packers. Patty loved reading good books, sharing coffee with friends, and creating countless memories with her loved ones. Playing card games with family was one of her favorite activities. Patty also enjoyed hosting and attending social events, meeting new people, and living life to the fullest. She took many memorable vacations with family and friends, each one cherished.

Above all, Patty was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Family was very important to her, and she cherished their gatherings. She will always be remembered as a friendly, talkative, and loving individual who touched the hearts of everyone she encountered.

Those Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 52 years, Richard; two children, Tammy (Jay) Hernke and Sam Schmidt (Anja); two grandchildren, Grace and Josh Hernke; two siblings, John (Anne) Amerling and Mary (Larry) Fleischman; a brother-in-law, Dan (Phyllis) Schmidt; a sister-in-law, Sandra Amerling; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Amerling; a sister-in-law, Joanne Schulteis; her mother and father-in-law, Sylvester and Ione Schmidt; and other family.

VISITATION: Patty’s family greeted relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum, on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial for Patty was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum with Father Patrick Magnor officiating. Burial followed at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the cancer staff who knew her and provided care over the years. Special thanks to Dr. Charles Sammis for discovering the illness, Dr. Colin Mooney for his treatment efforts, and Dr. Anita D’Souza, who led her care and became a dear friend. The family is deeply thankful to the fantastic cancer and support team at Froedtert Health and Hospital for ensuring she received the best care possible.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Patty’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share







