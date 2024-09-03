Melanie Jessica Brunmeier, the first child of Debbie and Michael Brunmeier, was born in Duluth, MN, on September 5, 1978, died peacefully at home in Ft Lauderdale, FL, on August 18, 2024.

Debbie preceded Melanie in death on February 3, 2012.

Melanie is survived by her father, Michael; and three brothers, M. Joshua, M. Jared and M. James. All four children were separated by approximately 18 months in age, and all were very close to each other to the end.

Melanie passed away as she wished, in her home in Ft Lauderdale, FL, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, with the Warnock’s and the rest of her Brunmeier/Walsh family at her bedside.

Melanie attended grade schools in Green Bay and Campbellsport, graduated high school from St. Mary’s Spring Academy, Fond du Lac, class of ‘97. On a whim and being nudged by a friend, Melanie applied for an appointment to the US Naval Academy (USNA) at Annapolis, MD, and to her surprise, was awarded an appointment to the Academy where she graduated in the Class of ’01.

While at the USNA Melanie kept a low profile but also established a lifelong bond with many of her classmates and also with a local sponsor family, a family who offers up their home as a point of refuge away from the Academy, no questions asked, whenever a Midshipman can get away from the demands and rigors of Academy life. The Bill and M.C. Warnock family, along with their two, very young daughters at the time, Molly and Jill, who got a new big sister and have remained very close to Melanie, as well as with the entire Brunmeier family.

As part of the USNA Class of ’01, Melanie applied for positions that allowed her to be on stations that were active naval vessel operations. Melanie served on the the missile cruiser USS Vincennes and on the USS Ronald Reagan, as part of the Commodores’ command staff in Japan and San Diego as her duty stations. Melanie was also vetted for and given a Top Secret Security Clearance, required for her duties in the fleet.

One of the highlights of Melanie’s career was to be part of the USS Ronald Reagan’s maiden voyage from its east coast shipyard, around Cape Horn South America to its new home port of San Diego, CA. Along the way several members of the Reagan family were flown on board the Reagan for the last leg of the maiden voyage to its new home port of San Diego, CA.

The love of the sea and the activity of being a crew member of a large ship was a calling that stuck with Melanie. After active duty with the US Navy, she went back to school and worked to become a 2ndmate/pilot in the Merchant Marine/Maritime shipping industries up and until the time of her diagnosis of breast and brain cancer in 2021/23

The Maritime shipping industries’ mandated Covid-19 vaccine program, like many other mandates by US and international corporations, poisoned a healthy, cancer-free 42-year-old with the mRNA drug that started the progression of turbo cancers, stripped her of her natural cancer fighting immunities, poisoned her body and she was unable to defend against those newly forming cancers.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport with visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 p.m. until time of Mass at the Church. Rev. Mark Jones officiated. A second Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Oratory, 211 N. Maple Ave. Green Bay, with visitation on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the Oratory. Burial will follow the second Mass at Allouez Cemetery, Green Bay.

Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family and online guestbook and condolences is at www.twohigfunerals.com.

