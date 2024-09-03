Jacquelyn “Jackie” J. Buchel (nee Scherr)

Made it safely to Heaven on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the age of 82.

She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Mildred (nee Hoefs) Baechle. Jackie attended Rufus King High School.

She married the late Jerry Seefeldt, and was blessed with three children together, Scott, Todd, and Cindy.

Jackie worked for the Wauwatosa Target for 30 years and made friendships to last a lifetime.

Later she volunteered at the Beechwood Nursing Home, which became a permanent job as a caregiver when they realized just how wonderful she was.

Jackie was blessed to find another love in Ferdinand “Ferd” Buchel in 1999 and accompanied him to all his musical gigs. She was a people person, everyone loved her, she was the life of the party and could be heard before she was seen. She lifted spirits with her inspiring advice and laughter. She thanked God every day for her Loving family, wonderful friends, caring neighbors.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Ferd Buchel of 25 years; children, Scott (Sue) Seefeldt, Todd (Cindy) Seefeldt, Cindy (Rob) Bergmann; grandchildren, Sheila (Joel) Voigt, Shauna (Jason Bjelkengren) Seefeldt, Amanda (Aarick) Kobylinski, Victoria (Jacob) Peterson, Jacob Buchel, Joshua Seefeldt, Tyler McEachern, Katie Bergmann, Justin Bergmann; great-grandchildren, Brody, Riley, Odin, Henrik, Elli, Analaya, AJ, Ace, Andres, Ares, Jasmine, and Aubrey. She is further survived by her sister, Sharon Behrns; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many fun-loving friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, and first husband, Jerry.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. It was Jackie’s wish that NO flowers be sent. The memorial service will be Live Streamed on Phillip Funeral Home Facebook Live.

In accordance with Jackie’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Phillip Funeral Home, 262-338-2050 / phillipfuneralhome.com