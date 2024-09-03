Frank Joseph Beesten, born Franz Josef Alexander Maria von Beesten, died peacefully in his sleep at home, on July 23, 2024. Born on December 23, 1933, Frank went to his heavenly Father at the age of 90, in Canton, GA, where daughters and grandchildren could regularly visit and take care of him. He was the son of Heinrich and Franziska (Goerdes) von Beesten of Koblenz, Germany.

All who knew Frank enjoyed his compassion, curiosity, ready smile and great – at times delightfully sassy – humor. Frank consumed multiple daily newspapers and news magazines and was an active participant in the civic fabric of Kewaskum, his home with wife Mary for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wachholz Beesten; son, Joseph John Beesten; and brother, Hans Joachim v. Beesten.

He is survived by his sister, Hiltrud (Tom) Melin; three daughters, Cheryl (Phil) West, Pamela (Mike) Last, and Michelle Beesten Alexander; his seven grandchildren, Katie (Clint) Royer, Hillary (Justin) Jeter, Caleb Last, Trevin Last, Gavin (Kirsten) West, Julia (James) Shealy, and Zol Beesten Sotelo; and 11 great-grandchildren, Aubrynn, Chantry, Ahava, Creed, Avionna, Liliana, Benton, Waverly, Jubilee, Theodore and Solomon. Beloved surviving nieces and cousins include Barbara and Larry, Mirja, Petra, Anna, Debbie, Mary Ellen, Nancy, Karen, Lori-Jean, Lois, Robert, Greg and Sheila.

The great arc of Frank’s journey from a vanquished post-war Germany, to experiencing a hard-working version of the American dream, launched with a decision at age 14 to move to the United States. In 1951, at age 17, he boarded the Liberte from Le Havre, France, ocean-bound for New York and land-travel to Manitowoc County. Under the sponsorship of family friends, the Thiels, he received room and board on their dairy farm, a $1.00 daily stipend and a set number of years to work off the cost of his passage. When applauded for his youthful courage, he would dismiss the notion by saying he had a simple dream – to land on a farm so that he could eat. In Wisconsin he furthered his class-room English to fluency through the radio and an active social life, which included fireman’s picnics, where he met his future bride, Mary. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Camp Wolters, TX, from 1955 to 1957, where he became naturalized in 1957. The love letters he and Mary exchanged at that time attest to beautiful dreams of family and devotion. They married in 1959, when he was 26, and raised four children. He took a job at the Manitowoc Post Office, where he continued to work, even after he and Mary bought their 28-acre farm in 1969. There they raised beef cattle, grew hay and corn, and cultivated a massive garden, living a farm life filled with dances, polka music, farm equipment, barn repairs, and fireworks over Lake Michigan.

After joining the Post Office as a mail-carrier, Frank worked his way up into management and became Postmaster in 1978. He moved his family to Kewaskum, Wisconsin, where they resided and grew their cherished network of friends for over 40 years. Frank served as treasurer in several organizations – Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Lions Club, the local library – and served for many years on the Village Planning Commission until age 88. Frank assumed a leadership role in the federal Postmasters and Managers organization, dedicating many years volunteering to represent federal workers’ interests.

In retirement, he and Mary enjoyed travel, concerts, their neighbors, and hosting good friends for memorable meals. Frank’s cooking became more than a habit; his food obsession kept him active tracking down quality ingredients around the Milwaukee, West Bend and Manitowoc area. He became a full-time caretaker of Mary in her last few years, and they moved to Canton, Georgia in 2022 to be near their daughters for more immediate support.

Frank was able to truly enjoy the fruits of his life-long labors, enjoying the peace of security and comfort that his origins as a self-proclaimed “poor little immigrant boy” did not guarantee. Rather, he earned them through unrelenting cheerfulness and methodical hard work. His sharp humor, the twinkle of his eye, big heart, and insightfulness will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Christian Raj will officiate with burial to take place at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Francis Creek. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Frank’s name to St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery which will be used to maintain the cemetery grounds.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Share







