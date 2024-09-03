Daniel Joseph Wondra, 67, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Danny was born the son of Edward J. and Mary T. (Grable) Wondra on April 9, 1957, in Waupun. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1975.

Danny was united in marriage to Nona Strohbusch on November 25, 2000, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy, where he also was a member.

Danny was a lifelong farmer in the Town of LeRoy and took immense pride in working his land.

When he was not farming, he enjoyed passing the time by building and collecting Case Toy Tractors. Danny looked forward to tractor pulls where he pulled for over fifty seasons. He was a seasoned trap shooter at the Mayville Gun Club and enjoyed the friends he made, and the time spent there. Danny was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Danny is survived by his wife, Nona; mother, Mary T. Wondra; children, Angie Meyer, Mandy (Michael) Hintz, Todd (Amy) Hintz, Nich Hintz, and Chelse (Brandon) Lindley; loving grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, Lydia, Clay, Natalie, Brittany, Haley, Adam, Ryan, Brieanna, Luella, Teagan, and Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Case, Nautica, and Wrenley; siblings, Anne (Michael) Wondra, Dennis Wondra, Rick (Sandra) Wondra, Lee (Tami) Wondra, John Wondra, and Patrick (Gina) Wondra; brothers-in-law, Brian Edwards and George Strohbusch Jr.; sister-in-law, Tessa (Jason) Morrey; and nieces and nephews, Matt, Chad, Bryan, Nathan, Austin, and Brianna. Danny is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Danny was preceded in death by his father; sister, Laura Edwards; and grandparents, Kilian and Cecelia Wondra and Joseph and Clara Grable.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy with Rev. Fr. Donald Timm presiding. A visitation for Danny took place on Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville and again on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy.

