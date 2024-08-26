Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Wesley “Wes” Holl

Wesley “Wes” Holl Wesley “Wes” Holl

Wesley “Wes” Holl, 73, of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, with his family by his side.
Wes was born on April 23, 1951, to the late Oscar and Bernice (nee Jung) Holl in West Bend.
He married the love of his life Susan Mueller on 5/06/1977 at St Mary’s Church. They had 47 years of marriage, three kids, nine grandchildren and a little blue house they built together.
Wes had a 30-year career with the City of West Bend Public Works Department. The majority of his career was spent as a garbage man which he really enjoyed along with the friends he made along the way.
Wes’ passion in life was rummaging and collecting antiques, vintage toys, area advertising memorabilia, especially Barton related items. His other passion was for old cars, which led him to many local car shows including the Iola car show, where he enjoyed sharing his love and enthusiasm of cars with others.
Those Wes leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Holl; three children, Mindy (Christopher) Stepp, Ashley (Adam) Wiedmeyer, and Danny (Jenny) Holl; nine grandchildren, Deacon Koenings, Aubree Koenings, Nicholas Koenings, Sam Stepp; Gentri Wiedmeyer, Landry Wiedmeyer, Willow Holl, Eve Holl, and Clint Holl; a sister, Jen Osier; two brothers, Donnie Holl and Jerry (Lynn) Holl; sister-in-law, Inga Mueller; five brothers-in-law, Mike (Gisela) Mueller, Ricky Mueller, Dave (Mary) Mueller, Dan (Tara) Mueller Jr., and Tony Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Danny and Diane Mueller Sr.; sister-in-law, Janice Holl; and brother-in-law, Clint Mueller.
Per his wishes, no service will be held.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Wes’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com

