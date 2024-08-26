Lincoln Menne
Lincoln Charles Menne, 6, of Fond du Lac, tragically passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Lincoln was born on August 14, 2018, to Rachelle Riebe and Anthony “Tony/Joe Dirt” Menne, both of Fond du Lac.
He was a 1st grader at Waters Elementary School, where he was loved by many friends and teachers.
Lincoln’s bright blue eyes, long lashes, infectious smile, and gentle soul quickly stole the hearts of many that met him. His silly personality would often steal the show.
He loved to be a little helper with anything he possibly could. Lincoln loved dogs, playing outside with his siblings and neighborhood friends, riding his bike, spending time with Grandma, helping dad, being his brother’s partner in crime, and often being mom’s “shadow” wherever she went.
A friend once told me, “When God takes somebody early, it’s because the life that they were about to live, would’ve been too much for them to handle, and God doesn’t give us more than we can handle.”
Although Lincoln’s life was short, he left behind many memories and big impressions. He will forever be our guardian angel.
We ask that you keep our sweet baby boy’s memory alive by sharing memories, photos, and saying his name.
He is survived by his mother Rachelle; father Anthony; sisters, Shaelynn (12) and Braylee (9); brother, Maverick (7); Grandma Tami; Grandpa Joe (Tammy); Grandpa Tony (Kelly); Grandma Karen; Uncle Ryan (Molly); Uncle Mark (Ashley); Uncle Aaron (Jonna); Uncle TJ; Aunt Harley (Jesse); Aunt Rebecca; Aunt Bobbie Sue; Aunt Toni Elizabeth; Aunt Shannon; Aunt Kelly; as well as many cousins and extended family.
Lincoln was preceded in death by his Great-Aunt Shelly (and baby); Great-Grandma Judy; Great-Grandma Sharon; Great-Great-Grandma Dorothy; Great-Grandma Diane; Great-Uncle Richard; Papa Hall; his most favorite pup, Bandy.
Visitation was at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from 3pm -6pm followed by a short service, in which we ask you to wear blue for Lincoln. Close friends and family were invited to a meal following the service.
The family would like to thank all of the first responders, nurses, police officers, doctors, and anyone that assisted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations, as a memorial will be created in the near future, so that his friends and family may always visit him.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com